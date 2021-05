RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will increase over night as the next storm system moves in for Wednesday. Temperatures for many will fall into the 40s. Scattered clouds are expected early in the morning, but we become mostly cloudy through the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many, with a few 70s closer to Nebraska. It will be a bit breezy through the day, but not as windy as it was Tuesday.