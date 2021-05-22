Fallout Shelter Ministries works with System of Care to create emergency housing
The rising cost of housing is something that is affecting South Dakota residents from all walks of life. From couples looking to grow their family with the blessing of children to the elderly looking to downsize into a smaller living space, housing is hard to come. Some homes are selling at record highs. For individuals facing housing insecurity, finding a place that is affordable, adequate and safe can be even more of a challenge.www.thepublicopinion.com