The unwanted GoFundMe

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Taxpayers are encountering unprecedented delays getting refunds, said Laura Saunders at The Wall Street Journal. "A host of problems rooted in the COVID-19 pandemic" has led to a severe backlog at the Internal Revenue Service. The agency is "reviewing about 16 million 2020 returns, mostly because of tax changes last year and in March," while simultaneously gearing up "to send checks to millions of families" who qualify for upfront child tax credits this summer. Having to delay two annual filing deadlines last year, apply new tax-law changes, and "coordinate 470 million stimulus payments" hasn't made the IRS's job easier. Fortunately, the agency will pay 3 percent interest on "most tax refunds issued after April 15," as long as the return was filed by May 17.