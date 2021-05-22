newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

The unwanted GoFundMe

By The Week
Posted by 
TheWeek
TheWeek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Taxpayers are encountering unprecedented delays getting refunds, said Laura Saunders at The Wall Street Journal. "A host of problems rooted in the COVID-19 pandemic" has led to a severe backlog at the Internal Revenue Service. The agency is "reviewing about 16 million 2020 returns, mostly because of tax changes last year and in March," while simultaneously gearing up "to send checks to millions of families" who qualify for upfront child tax credits this summer. Having to delay two annual filing deadlines last year, apply new tax-law changes, and "coordinate 470 million stimulus payments" hasn't made the IRS's job easier. Fortunately, the agency will pay 3 percent interest on "most tax refunds issued after April 15," as long as the return was filed by May 17.

theweek.com
TheWeek

TheWeek

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#Consumer Price Index#Tax Refund#Charity#Gofundme#Refunds#Homeowners#Home Insurance#The Wall Street Journal#Bloomberg#The Labor Department#Marketwatch#Checks#Taxpayers#Unprecedented Delays#Utilities#Friends#One Fourth#Monetary Policy#Returns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
IRS
News Break
Charities
Related
EconomyNewswest9.com

IRS to begin issuing refunds this week on $10,200 unemployment benefits

Who are getting these refunds? Americans who took unemployment in 2020, but filed their taxes before passage of the American Rescue Plan on March 11. Tax filing season had been open for about a month when the relief bill was signed into law. The IRS said Friday it has since identified 10 million taxpayers who had already filed their returns by then, which included taxes on those jobless benefits.
Income TaxWillits News

Taxes and Finance: Who pays what?

There will be a lot of political rhetoric about increasing the national debt with trillions more in spending, adding billions to allow the IRS to audit high income taxpayers, and creating more changes in the tax code in the next few months. To help you break through the media clutter,...
EconomyMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Why a Fourth Check May Not Happen

Don't get your hopes up about a fourth stimulus round. There's a good chance the previous round will be the last. It's been over two months since the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law, and over the past eight weeks or so, Americans have been enjoying the stimulus payments they've been collecting. As of last week, the IRS had issued an estimated $388 billion in stimulus funds. Most of those payments came in the form of direct deposits to recipients' bank accounts, while others came in the mail, either in check or debit card form.
EconomyThe Sun US

IRS now sending $10,200 refund to millions who paid unemployment taxes

THE IRS is now sending $10,200 refunds to millions of Americans who have paid unemployment taxes. Around 10million people may be getting a payout if they filed their tax returns before the big tax break in the American Rescue Plan became law. stimulus checks live blog for the latest updates...
Income Taxdecrypt.co

Tezos Users Sue IRS Over Crypto Tax Staking Rules

A Nashville couple has filed a lawsuit against the IRS asking for a refund for tax paid on Tezos block rewards. The case has important implications for how proof-of-stake rewards are taxed. A Nashville couple filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday, demanding the return of thousands...
U.S. PoliticsAS.com

Third stimulus check: how long will the payments be issued?

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan in March, it specified that the Internal Revenue Service had until the end of the year to disburse the direct payments. Since payments began 12 March, the day after the bill was signed into law, the agency has sent over 165 million payments.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Power 96

Treasury Department Says Millions Will Receive Monthly Payments

If you have kids and make less than $150,000 a year you can expect a monthly payment of up to $300 for each child starting on July 15th. Qualifying families will receive a payment on the 15th of each month through the end of the year. Families will receive the full $300 for every child they have under the age of 6 and $250 for every child 6 and most will have the money deposited directly into their bank account.
Income TaxNews 8 KFMB

Why some are opting out of the monthly child tax credit payments

BOISE, Idaho — Starting on July 15, some families with kids could see more federal money headed their way this summer, as part of the child tax credit in the American Rescue Plan COVID relief bill signed in March. Roughly 39 million households in the United States will automatically get...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

IRS can seize unemployment tax refunds for unpaid debts

The IRS began issuing refunds this week to Americans who overpaid taxes on unemployment benefits collected last year – but some individuals could have their checks seized to offset unpaid debts. The money is "subject to normal offset rules," the IRS said, meaning that it can be used to cover...
Relationshipssdvoice.info

Treasury and IRS Announce Families of 88% of Children in the U.S. to Automatically Receive Monthly Payment of Refundable Child Tax Credit

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced today that the first monthly payment of the expanded and newly-advanceable Child Tax Credit (CTC) from the American Rescue Plan will be made on July 15. Roughly 39 million households — covering 88 percent of children in the United States — are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any further action required.
Personal Financekchi.com

Taxes Filed — Where’s My Refund?

The 2021 IRS Filing deadline was May 17th, and there are now taxpayers waiting for their refund. The IRS says checking the status of your refund is quite simple. Taxpayers can check on their refund using the Where’s My Refund? tool. It is available on IRS.gov. You can also use the IRS2Go app on your phone or tablet.