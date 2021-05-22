newsbreak-logo
Pink Floyd drummer takes AC/DC singer for a drive in a Ferrari 250 GTO

By Stephen Edelstein
MotorAuthority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and AC/DC lead singer Brian Johnson aren't just rock stars—they're major car enthusiasts. So they're among a handful of people that can not only afford a Ferrari 250 GTO, but truly appreciate it as well. In a pair of segments from Johnson's "A Life On...

www.motorauthority.com
