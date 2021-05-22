newsbreak-logo
NBA

How the Nets and Celtics stack up, matchup by matchup

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Basketball ultimately comes down to matchups, and the for the Nets, whose first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics begins Saturday, those matchups are stacked heavily in their favor.

KYRIE IRVING HAS THE EDGE ON KEMBA WALKER

It’s the ex versus the new guy. Kyrie Irving left Boston for Brooklyn two summers ago, and the Celtics immediately responded by signing Kemba Walker to a four-year max contract.

Walker has been injured this season, had his least efficient shooting season since 2015, and will be undersized in a matchup against Irving, who just posted the most efficient season of his NBA career and joined the 50-40-90 club alongside Steve Nash and Kevin Durant.

EVAN FOURNIER BEATS JOE HARRIS

With Jaylen Brown out of the picture, Evan Fournier’s looks will increase. Fournier is averaging 13 points per game since the trade from Orlando to Boston, but he is shooting 46% from three. He averaged 19.6 points in the six games that ensured Brown’s season-ending injury.

Fournier will be a tall order for Harris, the league’s top three-point shooter whom opposing teams attack defensively. If the Celtics go at Harris consistently, with success, look for the Nets to turn to Bruce Brown or Landry Shamet.

CAN’T OUT-SMART HARDEN

Marcus Smart is no longer a one-trick pony. A player who once prided himself on hustle plays and defensive effort now plays a key role in the Celtics’ offense, averaging 13 points and six assists per game, both career highs.

Kevin Durant’s scouting report of Smart included posting up smaller guards, left hand finishes at the rim, and pulling up from three in the pick-and-roll.

The Nets are also aware of Smart’s impact in-between the lines: He is 12th in the league in charges drawn this season (14), top-25 in passes deflected (156), has recovered 42 loose balls and contested 279 shots.

And he’s only appeared in 48 of a possible 72 games this season.

All that goes out the window when it comes to James Harden, the great equalizer of scoring playmakers in the league. Harden has taken on a playmaking role in Brooklyn, but that doesn’t change what he’s capable of.

“He’s still the same Harden. He can get hot, he can get in the zone and he can change the game himself.,” Smart said at Celtics practice on Friday. “You’ve just got to be ready for those passes and be ready for him to make more plays than he has in the past.”

Nash says the key to controlling Smart is not to make mistakes that he can punish.

NETS BIGS MUST CONTROL THOMPSON

The Nets have a revolving door at the center spot, with those minutes split between Blake Griffin, Jeff Green, Nic Claxton and DeAndre Jordan. Jordan has largely been out of the rotation in the latter stretch of the season, but Nash should turn to him beginning with Game 1 of the playoffs.

That’s because the Nets face Tristan Thompson, and while he’s not the same glass-cleaning force he was during the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship run, he has always hung his hat on creating second-chance opportunities for his team. He is a force in the paint, against a Nets team whose interior defense has been its Achilles heel this season.

“It’s going to be a team effort to keep somebody that averages that many offensive rebounds and has done it for a long time,” Griffin said. “You have to match his physicality and his energy.

“We’re not the best rebounding team but by committee we can be. It’s about getting stops and finishing those stops with a rebound and not giving them extra shots. It’s huge.”

KEVIN DURANT VS. JAYSON TATUM

Does it get any better than this? Two of the best scorers the league has to offer going head-to-head with the loser going home.

Tatum has seen a lot thrown at him, but he hasn’t been through a playoff series with Durant as his primary matchup.

The Nets’ star is not just an offensive machine. He is also one of the tougher players to score on from any part of the floor due to his height, wingspan and defensive I.Q.

When the two played against each other on Christmas, Durant scored 29 points, while the Nets held Tatum to 20 points and eight rebounds.

Tatum is averaging almost 27 points per game, scored 60 points to beat the Spurs on April 30, then hung another 50 on the Wizards to ensure a playoff spot in the Celtics’ play-in tournament win on Tuesday.

Durant, however, is a two-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time NBA scoring champion. Many have tried, yet few have stopped him.

