Beaufort, SC

Beaufort baseball wins district. Lowcountry athletes compete in track championships

By Staff Reports
Island Packet Online
 4 days ago

Needing to win two games from region foe May River on Friday, the Beaufort baseball team was up to the task. The Eagles won the opener, 2-0, to force a deciding game and then beat the Sharks, 10-0 in five innings to win the Class 4A District 4 championship. Beaufort advances to the best-of-three Class 4A Lower State championship beginning Monday at James Island.

