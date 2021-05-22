Confederate memorial highlights deep-seated divisions in Alamance County

The “Unlearn” documentary team interviews Rev. Donna Vanhook ‘07 on her experience with racism in the Black Community Room in Moseley Center. Toni Autry was seven years old in 1992 when she realized that the color of skin would be an issue for her as a resident in Alamance County. She was uninvited from her friend’s birthday party because she was Black. Fast forward to 2021, and the issue of her skin color still exists.