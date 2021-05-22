Confederate memorial highlights deep-seated divisions in Alamance County
May 22—Although Thursday's Confederate Memorial in Graham went off without violence or arrests, it still showcased the deep ideological divide within the community. The event was advertised as a celebration of the 160th anniversary of North Carolina's secession from the Union and admittance into the Confederacy. Many felt that the event in and of itself spoke to the deep-seated divisions within the Alamance community.