newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamance County, NC

Confederate memorial highlights deep-seated divisions in Alamance County

northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

May 22—Although Thursday's Confederate Memorial in Graham went off without violence or arrests, it still showcased the deep ideological divide within the community. The event was advertised as a celebration of the 160th anniversary of North Carolina's secession from the Union and admittance into the Confederacy. Many felt that the event in and of itself spoke to the deep-seated divisions within the Alamance community.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Alamance County, NC
Government
City
Graham, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
Alamance County, NC
Society
City
Pittsboro, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Soldiers#Black People#Confederate Flag#Community#Racial Bias#State Violence#Confederate Memorial#Confederacy#Un American#Black Confederate#Confederate History#Confederate Pride#Confederate Sympathists#Confederate Supporters#Statewide Rallies#Germany Celebrate Nazis#Family Ties#Southern Hospitality#Highlights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
NAACP
Country
Germany
News Break
United Nations
Related
Alamance County, NCYes Weekly

Alamance County Anti-Confederate Billboard Asks Residents to Choose Love Over Hate

GRAHAM, N.C. – The Southern Poverty Law Center raised a new billboard in support of the North Carolina Commission on Racial & Ethnic Disparities (NC CRED), which supports groups like Alamance Alliance 4 Justice, the Alamance County NAACP, Down Home NC, Engage Alamance, Justice for the Next Generation and Occupy Graham, in their ongoing efforts to remove the Confederate monument in front of the Alamance County courthouse.
Alamance County, NCTimes-News

Alamance County group plans to educate community about lynching history

The Alamance County Community Remembrance Coalition, a local group of organizers and volunteers, hopes their work with Alabama's Equal Justice Initiative will spread awareness of Alamance County's lynching history. Former county commissioner Bob Byrd, Mebane resident Omega Wilson and Graham resident Beverly Scurry are three members of the Remembrance Coalition....
Greensboro, NCTimes-News

Letter: Statue represents inequality and should be removed

I can’t be silent anymore. The statue is a source of controversy. It is a symbol of a past that is painful to a number of our citizens. If you're white, you see the history of the glorious South. If you are African American or a person of color, you see slavery, repression and continued discrimination.
Mebane, NCmebaneenterprise.com

Mebane adopts Mighty Mousers program to humanely deal with city's feral cat population

If feral cats have been causing trouble around your home or business, Burlington Animal Services (BAS) offers an effective and humane solution for invasive felines. During their May 3 meeting, the Mebane City Council agreed to adopt the BAS Mighty Mousers program, which focuses on solving Alamance County’s feral cat population and the nuisances they create humanely through the spay/neuter, vaccination and return approach.
Burlington, NCTimes-News

Alamance gas stations running out of fuel during pipeline shutdown

Note: This is a developing story, Please check back for more information throughout the day. Alamance County residents are finding several gas stations out of fuel this week as much of the East Coast experiences a gas shortage due to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. The pipeline, which runs...
Graham, NCTimes-News

Graham demonstrator pleads guilty, denies wrongdoing

Justice moved slowly again Wednesday with just one of the cases against a 2020 Graham protester resolved. David Eli Baghdadi, 44, of Hot Springs, N.C., pleaded guilty to misdemeanor resisting a public officer at the Oct. 31 “I am Change” march, and granted a prayer for judgement continued, meaning there was no sentence, but he did have to pay $180 in court costs.
Snow Camp, NCmebaneenterprise.com

Machaven Farm in Snow Camp receives NC AgVentures Grant

Machaven Farm in Snow Camp was another Alamance County farm that received an NC AgVentures grant recently. The farm will use their grant money to update the seed house for the nursery. Tiffanie Crisafulli-Jackson doesn’t have a farming background. Neither does her family. Until the housing market crashed in 2008,...
Alamance County, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Tornado Warning for Alamance County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A tornado warning has been issued for Alamance County until 5:15 p.m. A tornado warning means a tornado has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar and there is a serious threat to life and property to those in the path of the tornado. Watch: Where...
Alamance County, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

‘Unlearn’ grapples with racism in Alamance County

The “Unlearn” documentary team interviews Rev. Donna Vanhook ‘07 on her experience with racism in the Black Community Room in Moseley Center. Toni Autry was seven years old in 1992 when she realized that the color of skin would be an issue for her as a resident in Alamance County. She was uninvited from her friend’s birthday party because she was Black. Fast forward to 2021, and the issue of her skin color still exists.
Alamance County, NCmebaneenterprise.com

ACC names Staff Member of the Year

Alamance Community College has announced its 2020-2021 recipient for Staff Member of the Year is Chief David Prevatte, Director of Public Safety. Chief David Prevatte, ACC’s Director of Public Safety since 2016, is a 28-year law enforcement veteran. He is a graduate of Methodist University with a Master of Justice Administration degree, and a Bachelor of Arts in.
Alamance, NCTimes-News

Hard of hearing in a pandemic? Here's how a state program supports hundreds in the North Carolina Piedmont

Since the pandemic started, safety protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing have created additional communication barriers to people with hearing loss. The Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing under the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service provides assistance and equipment for residents with hearing loss living in all 100 counties, including Randolph, Alamance and Davidson counties.
Alamance County, NCTimes-News

Alamance County Commissioners cut school capital request in half

Alamance County commissioners agree local schools have serious needs, but are particular about from which pots of money schools spend. “I don’t want us to be a roadblock to what the school board needs,” said Alamance County Commissioner Steve Carter. “The only issue for me is how do we pay for it and making sure the way we pay for it is the most efficient for our taxpayers.”