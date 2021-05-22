newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Did Ohio State football find its next Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson in Caleb Burton and Kyion Grayes? Hey, Stephen

By Stephen Means, Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

May 22—COLUMBUS, Ohio — Do you have a recruiting question that you'd like to have answered in Hey, Stephen? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Stephen Means will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers, and then share the best of those answers every Wednesday and Saturday.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Turner
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Caleb Burton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#Osu#Buckeyes#Cleveland Com#The Buckeye Bash 2 0#Clemson#Tigers#B1g#Penn State#Lions#Sooners#Keystone State#Zion Branch#Lake Travis#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Three Buckeyes given 2021 Heisman Trophy odds

While Ohio State is tied with Notre Dame for the most Heisman Trophy winners with seven, it was in 2006 that a Buckeye last took home the most prestigious individual award in college football. And although the Scarlet and Gray have had multiple finalists in the last 15 years, no Ohio State player has done enough to receive enough votes to bring another bronze statue back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

How Ohio State’s Schedule Will Affect Its First-Year Starting Quarterback in 2021

The structure head coach Ryan Day has built for Ohio State quarterbacks isn’t accidental. Not in the least bit. . He wants the Buckeyes to produce top-end NFL quarterbacks better than anybody else. So he's installed an offense similar to that which they’ll see in the pros. Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ 11th overall draft pick, spent the past weekend at rookie minicamp learning about the system he’s being asked to run. To him, at least thus far, it hasn't been much of a transition at all.
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Ohio State women's basketball adds Wesley Brooks to staff as assistant coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State women's basketball coach Kevin McGuff announced Monday that he has added Wesley Brooks to his staff as an assistant coach. Brooks comes to Columbus following a four-year stint with Michigan, where he helped guide the Wolverines to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and coached five All-Big Ten performers at the guard and wing positions.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes End Season with 4-1 Loss to TCU

FINAL RESULTS (PDF) ORLANDO, Fla. – Ohio State dropped the doubles point and wasn’t able to recover in singles as the Buckeyes season ended in the NCAA round of 16 on Monday with a 4-1 defeat to No. 7 TCU. In a year that started without even the assurance that...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Ohio Statebuckeyextra.com

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Columbus, OHmassivereport.com

Eagles fall hard in first WPSL match of 2021

Excitement was high coming into the first match of the season for the Columbus Eagles. The team came off an indoor conference championship and brought back a strong core of Eagles. What resulted in their first outdoor match of the season was a lot of game tape to improve, after falling to Lady Victory FC to a scoreline of 6-0.