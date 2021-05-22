newsbreak-logo
Speaking Volumes | The Manatee public library can help you ‘visit’ Carlsbad Caverns

Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

Out in the remote and windswept deserts of southern New Mexico lies a spectacular series of caves called Carlsbad Caverns. The park contains over 119 caves, although most of them are not open to the public. This is a year-round destination to visit, but if you want peace and solitude, the optimal time is in the winter. However, if you want to see the hundreds of thousands of famous bats fly out of the caves every evening, then summer is the time to go.

