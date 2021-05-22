Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 injured
FOX 9 reports: “Two people have died and eight others were injured after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis overnight, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The incident happened at 1:59 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of N 1st Ave near the Monarch nightclub. … [MPD spokesman John] Elder says investigators learned two men standing in a crowd outside got into an argument, pulled out guns and began shooting at each other. Of the 10 victims, five are men and five are women. The two people who died are both men. Another man is in critical condition at a hospital.”www.minnpost.com