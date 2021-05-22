newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 injured

By MinnPost staff
Posted by 
MinnPost
MinnPost
 4 days ago

FOX 9 reports: “Two people have died and eight others were injured after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis overnight, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The incident happened at 1:59 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of N 1st Ave near the Monarch nightclub. … [MPD spokesman John] Elder says investigators learned two men standing in a crowd outside got into an argument, pulled out guns and began shooting at each other. Of the 10 victims, five are men and five are women. The two people who died are both men. Another man is in critical condition at a hospital.”

www.minnpost.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
George Floyd
Person
Michelle Fischbach
Person
St Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Minneapolis#Guns#City Police#New York State Police#N 1st Ave#Mpd#Mpr#Ap#White House#Northwest Angle#Covid#Canadian#The Star Tribune#The New York Times#The Associated Press#Ups#Wcco Tv#U S Attorney S Office#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

One-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death marked by events, ceremonies around the world

The AP and MPR’s Jon Collins and Matt Sepic report: “George Floyd was honored Tuesday with a moment of silence in the city where he died at the hands of police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to ripple a year later. Floyd’s sister Bridgett and other family members joined Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, citizens and activists at a downtown park to observe the moment at an event that included music and food trucks. … A moment of silence was also held in New York and a rally was held in Los Angeles to honor Floyd. Globally, a rally took place in Germany and Floyd’s death was marked by U.S. embassies in Greece and Spain.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis police bringing in outside help to address spike in violence

Liz Navratil and Mara Klecker write in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis police are bringing in outside help as they try to temper violence that killed four people this weekend alone, including a college senior who was out celebrating graduation. Mayor Jacob Frey said the city has asked state and federal agencies for assistance, citing the city’s shortage of officers. … The increase in violence has tested the commitment of city leaders who unanimously promised to transform policing and public safety in the wake of George Floyd’s death — but are deeply divided about how to proceed.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Families of those killed by law enforcement call for changes to policing laws

For MPR, Jon Collins writes: “Several families of Black people killed by police officers around the nation gathered in downtown Minneapolis Monday to call for changes to federal and state law around policing. The Minneapolis forum was organized by members of George Floyd’s family and included the mothers of Oscar Grant, Eric Garner and others killed by police officers in the United States, as well as advocates. … Advocates called for changes to state and federal law, the elimination of qualified immunity for police officers and the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Congressional candidate accuses RNC strategist of tricking him into running for office

Bound to Lose, Bound to Win. KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports: “[Kevin Ne Se Shores] was surprised by the unsolicited call he got in June of 2020 from a man who encouraged him to run against Congressman Collin Peterson (D-MN) as a candidate for the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party. … Unknown to Shores, the man who called encouraging him to run was a Republican strategist, Kip Christianson, who at the time was on the payroll of the Republican National Committee, according to the Federal Election Commission.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota attorney general’s office to take over prosecution of Kimberly Potter

New prosecutor in town. The Star Tribune’s Matt Mckinney report: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will take over the prosecution of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly A. Potter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, his office announced Friday. … The move — just over a month after Wright’s death during a traffic stop — comes after activists demanded that Washington County Attorney Pete Orput be taken off the case, confronting the Stillwater resident at his home in a series of protests. … ‘I did not seek this prosecution and do not accept it lightly,’ Ellison said it a statement Friday. ‘I have had, and continue to have, confidence in how both County Attorney Orput and County Attorney [Mike] Freeman have handled this case to date.’”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Girl shot in north Minneapolis dies of injuries

Horrific. WCCO reports: “A 6-year-old girl who was shot in the head Monday evening has died of her injuries, WCCO has learned. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on 3500 block of Penn Avenue North, in the city’s Folwell neighborhood. The child was riding in a car when she was shot. The driver immediately rushed the child to Hennepin Healthcare. Relatives informed WCCO Wednesday morning that the girl, whose name was Aniya, has died.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Three days of events planned for memorializing George Floyd

Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was killed. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports: “Three days of events will take place in downtown Minneapolis to commemorate the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, which marked an inflection point in the movement for Black lives in Minneapolis and around the world. … From May 23 to 25, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will hold a rally in front of the Hennepin County Government Center, panel discussions about translating 2020’s season of protest into lasting policy changes and a celebration of life with food, inflatables and performances by gospel star Le’Andria Johnson as well as local musicians in the Commons park.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Another child shot in Minneapolis, third in recent weeks

FOX 9 reports: “Minneapolis police say another child and an adult man were shot in the city Monday night, following a string of violence over the weekend that sent an 8-year-old girl to the hospital Saturday with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said the pre-teen girl and the man appear to have been shot in the same incident. …The girl was shot when the vehicle she was riding in was struck by gunfire. The driver drove her directly to the Hennepin County Medical Center. Family members identified her as six-year-old Aniya Allen, who is also the granddaughter of longtime community activist KG Wilson.”
Minneapolis, MNDaily Times

Correction: Daunte Wright-Policing story

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story May 15, 2021, about the city of Brooklyn Center considering changes in policing after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wright was wanted on a felony warrant. He was wanted on a warrant for a gross misdemeanor.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

All Minnesota GOP U.S. House members vote against Jan. 6 commission

For the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall reports, “Rep. Dean Phillips, who was in the House chamber when insurrectionists violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was troubled on Wednesday as most of his Republican colleagues — including those from Minnesota — came out against a bipartisan inquiry into what happened. ‘If anything should be unanimous in this institution, it should be this,’ Phillips, D-Minn., said in an interview before the vote Wednesday. Subsequent efforts by some Republicans to downplay what happened are ‘staggering to me,’ he said. … The House’s 252-175 vote in favor of the legislation saw Democrats, including four from Minnesota, line up behind the proposed 10-person commission. While 35 House Republicans broke ranks in support, Minnesota’s four Republican members voted against it.”