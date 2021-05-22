Murphy: Personal mindset

Exploring the emotional triggers for budget-breaking spending habits. It’s easy to create a budget to manage your spending - but can you stick to it? 32-year old project manager Rosie contacted Money Clinic as she kept making the same mistakes. Despite starting the month with good intentions, online shopping sprees frequently pushed her into the red. Battling with ‘buyer’s remorse’ as she returned her impulse purchases, Rosie asked Claer what psychological factors could be causing her to break the budget? Tim Harford, FT columnist and author, turns to behavioural economics to show how we can train our brains to resist the urge to splurge. Financial coach and blogger Ellie Austin-Williams, known online as This Girl Talks Money, encourages Rosie to explore her ‘money mindset’ and probe her emotional connections with money.