Murphy: Personal mindset

The eminent German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer once wrote that “The greatest of follies is to sacrifice health for any kind of happiness.” As corporate culture continues to redefine itself in a post-pandemic world, we have come to an inflection point where mental health and wellness must be identified as a fundamental building block for achieving long-term business success. However, to reach this goal there must be a demand for radical transparency that signifies mental health and wellbeing as the lynchpin for the development of a more effective corporate milieu. The question for the present and future is what tools will be needed to reach this position where mental health can be amplified sufficiently to illustrate its true value in this impending workplace culture?