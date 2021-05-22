newsbreak-logo
What’s the best 2-card combo?

By Nick Reyes
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago
Does Capital One now have a knockout 1-2 credit card combo that can take its competitors to the mat? Is the Sapphire Reserve and Freedom Unlimited combo worth enough more to justify the higher annual fee outlay? What about the killer Amex combo? This week, Greg and I discuss the best 2-card combos, the crazy Cardless card offer that was anything but cardless after all, whether there are new Amex application rules, and more. Watch or listen to Frequent Miler on the Air below or read on for more of this week at Frequent Miler.

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

