What’s the best 2-card combo?

The average American drives 13,476 miles per year according to the United States Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. The best credit cards for road trips can help you save even more money since they let you earn rewards for each dollar you spend on gas, hotels and food along the way. Some also provide important consumer protections that can make your road trip safer, including roadside assistance that can come in handy if you wind up with a flat tire or if your car runs out of gas.