NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) When it comes to the 2021 NBA Draft, it may be the furthest thing from the minds of all Milwaukee Bucks fans. After all, the Bucks are in the thick of an interesting playoff race brewing throughout the East and this is certainly a make-or-break week that will impact what seed they hold going into the playoffs. The fact that the Bucks don’t have a first round pick in this year’s draft certainly dulls interest in the Bucks’ prospects in this year’s draft before the start of the playoffs, admittedly.