newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

The 2021 hurricane outlook is out. Here’s what Myrtle Beach, SC coast can expect

By Maya Brown
The State
 4 days ago

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration said Thursday forecasters expect an above-normal hurricane season for this year. An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. But forecasters predict there will be 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 that could become hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes, according to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

www.thestate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Center#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Season#Storms#Climate Prediction Center#Thursday Forecasters#Outlook#Noaa Administrator#Noaa Scientists#Forecasts#Disaster Resilience#Preparedness Information#Commerce Gina Raimondo#Purchase Flood Insurance#Visit Ready Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Environment
Related
Stephen GoldfinchCharlotteObserver.com

Will my property flood? New tech looks to predict who will flood, and when

Aboard the Coastal Explorer — a research boat owned and operated by Coastal Carolina University — researchers launched a torpedo-shaped sonar device into the Intracoastal Waterway Monday. That device, tied to the Coastal Explorer, cruised near the bottom of the channel, mapping out the riverbed and collecting volumes of data that researchers can use to determine how fast water can move through the channel, and what might get in its way.
Horry County, SCheraldsun.com

Can new tools predict flooding in Horry County before it even happens? What to know

Aboard the Coastal Explorer — a research boat owned and operated by Coastal Carolina University — researchers launched a torpedo-shaped sonar device into the Intracoastal Waterway Monday. That device, tied to the Coastal Explorer, cruised near the bottom of the channel, mapping out the riverbed and collecting volumes of data that researchers can use to determine how fast water can move through the channel, and what might get in its way.
Myrtle Beach, SCmyhorrynews.com

Rain to dissipate, sunshine to return for final weekend of Spring Rally

Expected rain into Thursday is forecast to clear up before the weekend as the Myrtle Beach Spring Rally is underway. The National Weather Service in Wilmington predicts rain chances will decrease significantly over the next 48 hours and that 90% chance of rain expected Wednesday will decrease to 20 percent by Thursday night, making way for mostly sunny skies all weekend long.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Beautiful & warmer weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool morning for this time of year as you begin your Friday but temperatures will rebound nicely throughout the day. Abundant sunshine will return today with a gradual warming trend starting to take place into the weekend. No matter what you have planned today, the forecast looks great. The wind has finally calmed down and even the beach should be okay for this afternoon as highs reach the low-mid 70s today. Once again, comfortable and sunny!
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate risk of rip currents Friday.
Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeachsc.com

Sea Turtles Begin Nesting In Myrtle Beach This Weekend

Mother Sea Turtles will swim in from the shore and begin building nests and laying eggs on the beach this weekend. Sea turtles use beaches and the lower dunes to nest and lay their eggs. Sea turtles deposit an average of about 100 eggs in each nest and lay between 3 and 7 nests during the nesting season.