Entering this year, the 2020-21 NHL season was rendered uncertain by the nightmarish logistics of playing during a pandemic. But now, after five months of condensed schedules and divisional rivalries, here we are. The regular season is finally over (with the exception, of course, of the North Division). If you’re a fan of one of the NHL’s playoff-bound teams, the race for the Stanley Cup is on. But if your group missed out on the postseason, you’re probably feeling far less elated. It’ll likely be difficult for you to find much to get excited about in the coming months. But in an effort to generate at least a bit of optimism, here’s a few hockey world happenings to look forward to between now and next season.