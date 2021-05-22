100 greatest comic book characters of all-time

Heritage Auctions has a number of rare Superman comic books listed in their “Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction” scheduled to take place between June 17-19, 2021. The stature of this iconic issue just grows larger every year. Far and away the most valuable comic book ever published, Overstreet’s listed value increased from 2019 to 2020 by an amount that exceeded the total value of all but the top eight books on its Top 100 Golden Age Comics list! And it invariably fetches way more than Guide prices. We last sold a Universal copy three years ago, and our current offering is the most attractive copy we’ve offered in nearly five years. The origin and first appearance of Superman launched the Golden Age of Comics. Joe Shuster provided the cover and story art of the Superman story, while Fred Guardineer and Bernard Baily also contributed interior art. CGC notes this as “From the Collection of Jon Berk” and “Conservation includes: cover cleaned, cover reinforced, staples replaced.” Overstreet 2020 GD 2.0 value = $240,000; VG 4.0 value = $480,000; FN 6.0 value = $840,000.