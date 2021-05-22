newsbreak-logo
Cabrara’s slam, solo homer lead Tigers over Royals 7-5

northwestmoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a solo homer and a grand slam, doubling his season total to four home runs and leading Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 7-5 Friday night for the Tigers’ eighth win in 11 games. The 38-year-old homered in the second off Mike...

