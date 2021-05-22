No. 8: Kelvin Bryant

The New York Giants have signed former first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin. Benjamin has not played in the NFL since 2018. He worked primarily as a tight end at the tryout. "In terms of Benjamin working a different position [Friday], we're going to work different guys at a variety of things right now," Joe Judge said. "He's a big guy. He's always been a big receiver. He'll work receiver. He's working a little bit flex tight end as well.