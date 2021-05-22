newsbreak-logo
No. 8: Kelvin Bryant

By Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears: 1979-82 Honors: Three-time, first-team All-ACC; Named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team; NC Sports Hall of Fame. Notable Stats: 3,267 career rushing yards (5th all-time at UNC); Ran for 100-plus yards in a game 19 times; Averaged 5.5 yards on 599 career attempts; Scored 32 rushing TDs and six receiving ones; Caught 44 passes for 503 yards (11.4 per); 4,770 total offensive yards; Still holds NCAA record for most touchdowns in a two-game stretch (11) and a three-game stretch (15).

