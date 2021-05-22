The Ford F-150 Lightning Is the Electric Vehicle of Dystopia
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to a stage in 2019 to unveil the company’s all-electric Cybertruck pickup, observers were shocked, and that's putting it mildly. The look was, as one industrial designer told WIRED at the time, “anti-humanistic,” a ride devised, seemingly, for a Mad Max future. Despite his role as the mascot for zero-emission vehicles, Musk is not always sanguine about humanity’s future on Earth—hence all the Mars stuff—so the truck’s unorthodox design made some sense.www.wired.com