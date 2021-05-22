The Ford F-150 Lightning Is the Electric Vehicle of Dystopia

Electric cars are hardly the norm, but automakers big and small believe electric trucks may be the golden ticket to EV acceptance. And boy, there are a ton of them coming. Every few weeks it seems another EV pickup is added to the pipeline, so we here at Roadshow decided to throw out the lasso and round them up. From the Ford F-150 Lightning, to Tesla, to the reborn Hummer, Rivian and everything in between, here is every company that's announced intentions to build one. Whether they all come to market remains to be seen.