Goodbye Internet Explorer—and Good Riddance

The combination of the Microsoft Graph and Windows Update for Business gives IT managers granular control over updates to users' devices -- on-site and at home. One of the advantages of a Microsoft 365 subscription is just how much it lets you automate. At the heart of the platform is the Microsoft Graph, a set of APIs that link the underlying services together and allow you to write your own code. Microsoft has significantly expanded the graph APIs since their original launch as the Office 365 APIs.