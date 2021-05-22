newsbreak-logo
Goodbye Internet Explorer—and Good Riddance

Wired
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Microsoft finally took a step that's been years in the making: The company said it will retire its embattled Internet Explorer web browser on June 15, 2022. IE launched in 1995 and came preinstalled on every Windows device for almost 20 years beginning in 1997. But its ubiquity should not be confused with popularity. IE had speed, reliability, and performance issues, not to mention an endless parade of deeply problematic security issues.

It’s an end of an era as Microsoft retires Internet Explorer 11, the browser that has grown since the start of the internet’s boom. By August this year, all the Microsoft 365 apps and services will stop supporting IE11 on Windows 10. Instead, the new Microsoft Edge replaces IE11, along with Microsoft Edge legacy, with a mode that lets customers use Edge with an IE mode, offering an overall more secure and modern web experience.