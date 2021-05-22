Goodbye Internet Explorer—and Good Riddance
This week Microsoft finally took a step that's been years in the making: The company said it will retire its embattled Internet Explorer web browser on June 15, 2022. IE launched in 1995 and came preinstalled on every Windows device for almost 20 years beginning in 1997. But its ubiquity should not be confused with popularity. IE had speed, reliability, and performance issues, not to mention an endless parade of deeply problematic security issues.www.wired.com