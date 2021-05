If you enjoyed the festivities of the NBA's new play-in game format for the NBA Playoffs, then West Virginia baseball has a treat for you. The Mountaineers finished the regular season by losing two out of three on the road against conference co-champion Texas and finished in eighth place in the standings. Ordinarily, that would put WVU up against the Longhorns in the first game of this week's Big 12 Tournament as Texas earned the top-seed by beating co-champion TCU in their regular-season series.