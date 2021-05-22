newsbreak-logo
Biodiversity Day 2021: 3 questions to Pierre-Yves Burlot, Head of Sustainable Development at Séché Environnement

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Biodiversity Day 2021: 3 questions to Pierre-Yves Burlot, Head of Sustainable Development at Séché Environnement 22/05/2021. For Séché Environnement, the preservation of biodiversity is a long-term commitment. A corporate strategy that requires the expertise of specialists, the involvement of employees and the determination of managers. Why is a company specializing...

AgricultureUN News Centre

Biodiversity is Key to Building a Sustainable Future for All

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is Executive Secretary, Convention on Biological Diversity. The COVID-19 crisis has served as wake-up call to fix our deteriorating relationship with nature and has reaffirmed that biodiversity is fundamental for human health and critical for sustainable development. Biodiversity decline and the risk of future pandemics have many...
Home & Gardengreenlivingmag.com

Gro-Well Leads Sustainability Development In the Outdoor Gardening Space

Gro-Well® has always showcased a unique dedication to the research and development of outdoor tools that support a more environmentally friendly industry. And today, the company remains more committed to that mission than ever before. Gro-Well’s team is not only inspired by nature, they’re also motivated to tap into nature’s...
Agricultureamericasquarterly.org

The Case for Sustainable Development In The Amazon

What an Ugly (But Delicious!) 450-Pound Fish Tells Us About Sustainable Development in the Amazon. The pirarucu could be a global sensation, producers say. But politics, poor logistics and other challenges stand in the way.
Advocacydevex.com

New effort seeks to boost Islamic finance for sustainable development

The United Nations and Islamic Development Bank launched an initiative Tuesday aimed at accelerating the use of Islamic finance to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic response, address poverty, and support sustainable development. What it is: The new International Dialogue on the Role of Islamic Social Financing in Achieving the SDGs will...
Agriculturecimmyt.org

Environmental health and biodiversity

The world needs better management of water, soil, nutrients, and biodiversity in crop, livestock, and fisheries systems, coupled with higher-order landscape considerations as well as circular economy and agroecological approaches. CIMMYT and CGIAR use modern digital tools to bring together state-of-the-art Earth system observation and big data analysis to inform...
AgriculturePosted by
Forbes

Sustainable Strategies For Agriculture And Biodiversity: As Simple As Helping Nature Run Its Course

Smart climate farming practices are gaining prominence on policymakers’ agenda to compensate for the impact modern farming has had on soil health and climate change. Unlike other issues within sustainability which require technological development, farmers can look to nature-based solutions within the agricultural sector. Promoting the adoption rate of such practices among farmers can have exponential benefits both for the climate and for land productivity, as they help improve the carbon reserves of soils, cut greenhouse gas emissions, while contributing to biodiversity restoration.
Economyreference.com

What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Sustainable Development?

What is sustainable development? According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, it involves "development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." The definition is nearly as broad and all-encompassing as it sounds, covering everything from infrastructure to climate to water and energy usage to economics to equality and social justice.
Agriculturecgiar.org

After COVID-19: Where next for Climate Resilient Agricultural Development in the Global South?

Global food production is required to increase between 50–70% by 2050 driven by population growth,, income growth, and change in diets. However, global warming is already having a profound effect on food production around the world and in the global south in particular. With warmer temperatures have come increased frequency of droughts and floods, crop production losses, and reduced availability of freshwater. Under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), countries around the world have committed to a set of goals to end poverty, end hunger, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all by 2030. SDG13 on climate action calls for strengthened resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters. Agriculture, forestry and land use change accounts for nearly a quarter of the total greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Paris Agreement on climate change, many countries in the global south have included mitigation and/or adaptation actions in agriculture in their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to the global objective of keeping the rise in global temperature to well under 2 °C.
ScienceSpaceRef

UNOOSA and Technovation sign agreement to help girls leverage space technologies for sustainable development

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and Technovation, a global technology education non-profit, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower underserved communities, particularly girls, to acquire skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and leverage technology to address development problems. Every year, Technovation invites teams...
WorldUN News Centre

The Role of the United Nations System in Improving Road Safety to Save Lives and Advance Sustainable Development

Joëlle Auert and Meleckidzedeck Khayesi are Technical Officers in the World Health Organization (WHO) Safety and Mobility Unit. Road traffic crashes are the leading cause of death among people aged 5 to 29 years and are among the 10 leading causes of death in all age groups. Low- and middle-income countries are heavily affected, accounting for 93 per cent of all road traffic deaths.1 This article examines how the United Nations system is working to improve road safety throughout the world, and how safer roads can contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
SciencePhys.org

Conserving and monitoring genetic diversity will benefit nature and society

A hidden planetary crisis has long been neglected that is as serious as the disappearance of species and degradation of habitats. Genetic diversity, which reflects the variation in DNA within species and populations and is the key to their capacity to adapt in times of change, is being lost at an alarming rate. According to an article by 28 authors representing 16 countries, the loss of genetic diversity can affect resiliency in the face of environmental change and result in the loss of important services provided to society. Once gone, genetic diversity can take millennia to return.
Agriculturenycfoodpolicy.org

Denmark Plans for a Carbon Neutral Food System by 2050

Overview: Denmark’s food industry has set a goal to become carbon neutral by 2050. Food policy category: Sustainable agriculture, climate change, food security. Program goals: To reduce climate change while increasing food production. How it works: In A Pathway to Carbon Neutral Agriculture in Denmark, the World Resources Institute describes...
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Gazprom’s sustainable development policy green-lighted

Russian gas company’s board of directors have approved the Sustainable Development Policy of the Gazprom Group. This approved document encloses Gazprom’s sustainable development mission which is to make a positive contribution to the development of the Russian Federation and other regions of the company’s operation in line with environmental and social responsibility standards.