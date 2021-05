If you don't have summer road trip plans, now you do. Hershey's Chocolate World, which is located in the iconic Hershey, PA, just announced two new milkshake flavors to its lineup, and trust us when we tell you that they're worth the drive. The limited-edition shakes are Hershey's Kisses Birthday Cake and Kit Kat Key Lime Pie, and they're just as mouthwatering as you would expect. The birthday cake masterpiece features the new Hershey's Kisses flavor (hello, Funfetti sprinkles) that's swirled with vanilla ice cream for a velvety, creamy, and delicious sip. As for the key lime pie milkshake, well, it'll be a seasonal staple in no time. Complete with the tangy and tart flavors from the key lime mixed in with Kit Kat's classic waffers, summer's signature pie is now a sippable treat.