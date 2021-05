Crook County High School Cowboys take third in back-to-back golf tournamentsThe Crook County High School boys golf team is playing their best golf of the year at just the right time. The Cowboys shot their two best scores of the year this past week as they finished third in a trio of tournaments. Monday, the Cowboys fired a round of 330 at Bend Golf and Country Club, then Friday the team shot their second best score of the year, a 353 at Eagle Crest Golf Course. Summit won both tournaments with identical team scores of 294. Bend was second in...