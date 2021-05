Benjamin Logan senior Mitch Vance recently signed to play football and track & field at Ohio Northern University. Mitch is the son of Melissa Vance and the late Chris Vance. Mitch chose ONU because “I loved Ohio Northern’s campus since my first visit when I really started looking at colleges. I’ve been to campus many times since my mom graduated from there, going to volleyball games and alumni events. I ultimately chose ONU because of its engineering program, amazing new engineering building, and the small, awesome community”