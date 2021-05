BAY CITY, MI - Opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic may have been risky, but to one local baker the risk paid off. Head baker and owner of Barney’s BakeHouse Bakery Jarrid Weighman opened up his shop at the bakery at 421 S. Van Buren S. after the original Barney’s bakery closed down in May 2020. Weighman opened his doors to customers in the fall of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage across the state.