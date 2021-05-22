newsbreak-logo
Salma Hayek hails co-star Lady Gaga an 'extraordinary' actress

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalma Hayek was full of praise of her co-star Lady Gaga, who she hailed for her "extraordinary" portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'. Salma Hayek has hailed her 'House of Gucci' co-star Lady Gaga as an "incredibly talented" actress. The 'A Star is Born' actress stars in the...

