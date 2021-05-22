May 21 high school softball roundup: Alena Hillyard strikes out 15 as Osbourn Park remains unbeaten in district

COLGAN 12, WOODBRIDGE 2: Catherine Hopkins hit a grand-slam and finished the game going 2 for 2 with six RBIs as the Sharks handed the Vikings their first loss of the season. Colgan (4-1 in Cardinal District, 6-1 overall), which lost to Woodbridge in both team’s season –opener, jumped out quickly Friday, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the second.