May 21 high school softball roundup: Alena Hillyard strikes out 15 as Osbourn Park remains unbeaten in district
OSBOURN PARK 13, BATTLEFIELD 5: Alena Hillyard earned the win, going 7 innings, giving up 5 runs, 8 hits and 3 walks while recording 15 strikeouts Friday. Charlotte Rudacille started the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with a 2-run homer in the first inning. Jessika Seader led the team with 4 hits, scoring 1 run and adding 1 RBI. Cassie Mills and Makenna Archer each contributed three hits and scored 3 runs for Osbourn Park (6-0 in Cedar Run District, 7-1 overall).www.insidenova.com