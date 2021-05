CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our combined lake levels went up higher than expected but not enough to get us out of the stage one drought restrictions. The drought that has been drying up many water sources around our state had done quite a number on our two lakes. Choke Canyon and Corpus Christi lakes were at 35% a few weeks ago. But now, after the huge amount of rain we’ve seen lately, the lake levels are at 47.8%. It would have to get above 50% for us to be able to get out of first stage of drought restrictions.