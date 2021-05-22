newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

dailyjournalonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Hills, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Protective Clothing#Outlook#Hot Weather#Weather Data#Today#Uv#Sunshine Today#Forecast#Winds#Mid Afternoon#Cloud Cover#Exposed Skin#Townnews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wahoo, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.