The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone in the blink of an eye. If you’re a Chicago Bears fan, you had to come away pretty impressed with what the team was able to accomplish in the three-day whirlwind. Ryan Pace was aggressive early in this draft, taking advantage of a trade between NFC East rivals to then move up and swap picks plus more with the New York Giants and landing Justin Fields at No. 11 overall. Pace swapped first-round picks plus gave up a fifth-rounder this year as well as a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2022 to move up. That's not bad at all, especially if Fields does pan out to be a star.