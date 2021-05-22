newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Duke of Cambridge says Scotland source of saddest and happiest memories

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago

The Duke of Cambridge has told how Scotland is the source of his saddest but also his happiest memories, as he gave an opening address at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The duke said he was at the Queen’s Balmoral home when he was told that his mother Diana had died, and he shared how he found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors in the “dark days of grief” that followed.

However, Scotland is also the place where he met his future wife 20 years ago this year, which he described as a memory of “great joy”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466FVc_0a7uR68700
Duke of Cambridge (PA Wire)

William was appointed by the Queen as Lord High Commissioner to the assembly, which is taking place in “blended” form due to the pandemic, with a only a small number of people at the Assembly Hall in Edinburgh and others watching online.

In his speech to the assembly on Saturday, William said: “Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest.

“I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.

“As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.

“Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine.

“Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8MdK_0a7uR68700
Trumpeters (PA Wire)

“George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too.”

The duke reminisced about his time at the University of St Andrews in Fife where both he and Kate studied.

He said: “I spent four very happy and formative years studying in St Andrews, the town and the students left me alone to get on with student life, allowing me to share their freedoms – and their pubs.

“Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart.

“I’ve been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy.

“As I grew up I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here and my father is never happier than in walking among the hills.

“My childhood was full of holidays having fun in the fresh air, swimming in lochs, family barbecues with my grandfather in command, and yes the odd midge.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTOnf_0a7uR68700
William with dignitaries in Edinburgh (PA Wire)

The duke, wearing a morning suit with the Order of the Thistle and diamond and golden jubilee medals, was greeted by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as he arrived at the venue on Saturday. He held a private audience with her after the opening.

During proceedings, the Rev George Whyte, chaplain-in-ordinary and principal clerk of the Church of Scotland, read out a letter from the Queen.

Marking the assembly’s opening in her letter, the Queen spoke of “new bonds” that have been “forged in times of emergency” that “will serve us all well in the future as the United Kingdom seeks to rebuild and reshape community life.”

The assembly began on Saturday with the installation of Lord Wallace of Tankerness QC as the next Moderator of the General Assembly, succeeding Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair.

Lord Wallace, a former deputy first minister of Scotland and Liberal Democrat MSP, is a member of St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney.

The assembly closes on Thursday afternoon and over the next few days will consider issues including proposals to reduce the number of presbyteries and the number of full-time ministry posts.

William began a week-long visit to Scotland on Friday and the Duchess of Cambridge will join him on Monday for the rest of the tour.

He said: “As we try to emerge from a long period of uncertainty and turmoil, I am grateful for the chance I will get this week to really listen, with humility and compassion, to many people in Scotland, from all walks of life, from different traditions, and from all faiths, and none.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Uk#Joy#Family Life#Fun Home#Scottish#Crathie Kirk#Tankerness Qc#Democrat#St Magnus Cathedral#Liberal Democrat Msp#Edinburgh#Balmoral#Lord Wallace#Charlotte#Fife#Memory#Orkney#Grief#Community Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

In Pictures: Kate and William get cooking in Scotland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have rolled their sleeves up for a curry-making masterclass during their tour of Scotland. They joined a group of Sikh women preparing food for vulnerable families across Edinburgh and tried making chapatis before dishing up meals during the cooking session held in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

In Pictures: William and Kate revisit where it all began at university

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be returning to a happy stamping ground when they revisit St Andrews where a budding royal romance was kindled. Largely away from the gaze of the cameras, William was able to take part in student life including the social side of university and the future king enjoyed his time at an ancient Scottish town famed for learning, its role in church history and golf.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Kate assures boy she is not a prince during Orkney visit

The Duchess of Cambridge is recognised around the world but one little boy struggled to identify her during a royal visit to Orkney. Kate was asked “are you the prince?” when she and husband William chatted to a group of nursery school-age children after being shown one of the world’s largest floating tidal power turbines.
CharitiesPosted by
newschain

Kate joins William for tour of Scotland with visit to charity

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reunited in Scotland when Kate joined William for the first time during his tour of the nation. The couple visited north Lanarkshire to learn about the work of a leading social care charity helping to tackle issues like addiction and mental health and break cycles of crime and addiction.
U.K.impact601.com

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to lose 'integral' staff member

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will lose an "integral" member of staff later this year. Prince William and his wife Catherine are set to say goodbye to Jason Knauf, who previously worked as the couple's communications secretary and is now Chief Executive of their Royal Foundation, when he stands down from his post at the end of December 2021.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction at university, recalls friend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction to one another, according to one of their university friends who shared a dormitory with them. American singer/songwriter Laura Warshauer says the chemistry between Prince William and Duchess Catherine – then known as Kate Middleton – was apparent from the start as the future British monarch was “always paying attention” to his future wife whenever she was in the room.
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved by tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been “incredibly moved” by the tributes they’ve received following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. The couple admitted they and their children, Princes George, seven, and Louis, three, and Princess Charlotte, six, all miss their “much loved” relative Prince Philip – who died aged 99 from natural causes last month – but have greatly appreciated the “thoughtful” messages of condolence they’ve been sent by supporters.
U.K.kentlive.news

Royal Mail issues set of stamps in memory of Duke of Edinburgh

Four new stamps are being issued by the Royal Mail in memory of Prince Philip. The poignant set of black and white images show the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last month at the age of 99, at different stages of his life. The first, a portrait of the duke...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has had first Covid vaccine

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge has been given his first dose of coronavirus vaccine. A message from the 38-year-old on the Kensington Palace Twitter account said: “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children miss Prince Philip

Everyone in the royal family is mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. In a thank you note sent to well-wishers who shared their condolences after Prince Philip's death this spring, Prince William and Kate Middleton said that the late royal is missed by everyone in their family, including their their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Duke of Cambridge: The BBC fuelled my mother’s paranoia

The Duke of Cambridge has said it brought him “indescribable sadness” that Martin Bashir’s BBC interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, had “contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation” in the final years of her life. Prince William blamed the "failures" of BBC bosses for the harm done to...
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Duke of Cambridge ignores question on Bashir apology

The Duke of Cambridge ignored a question about Martin Bashir’s apology over the Panorama interview with his mother as he continued his visit to Scotland on Sunday. The duke tried his hand at woodworking as he visited the Grassmarket Community Project – which provides sanctuary and support for vulnerable people through community innovation and social enterprise – in Edinburgh.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Opens Up About His "Saddest Memory" When He Learned of Princess Diana's Death

Prince William is opening up about one of his most painful memories. On Saturday, during his tour of Scotland, the Duke of Cambridge spoke to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland about the great meaning the country holds for him. As he explained in a video shared by the BBC, Scotland has played a role in some of his saddest memories — including the day he got the news that his mother, Princess Diana, had died.
U.K.newschant.com

Leading Archbishop questions Duke of Cambridge’s criticism in the wake of Martin Bashir scandal

A prime Church of England bishop yesterday questioned Prince William’s criticism of the BBC over the Martin Bashir scandal. The Bishop of Leeds mentioned William’s ‘devastating’ assault might not ‘stand the test of time’. In the wake of Lord Dyson’s report blasting Bashir and the BBC, the offended prince accused company executives of failing his mom Princess Diana, fuelling her paranoia and making his dad and mom’ relationship worse.
Public HealthBBC

FM says Covid case numbers increasing in Scotland

A further 318 people have tested positive for Covid since yesterday, with two deaths also recorded. Nicola Sturgeon said there are reasons for "cautious optimism" in Glasgow and East Renfrewshire ahead of Friday's review of restrictions. 3.1 million first doses of the vaccine have now been issued with Ms Sturgeon...
U.K.Frankfort Times

Duchess of Cambridge is a spice girl, says Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge joked that the Duchess of Cambridge "likes a bit of spice” as they attended an event in Edinburgh to help prepare food for vulnerable families. The pair are currently on a royal tour to Scotland and paid a visit to Sikh Sanjog, which was established in 1989 to support women from the Sikh community integrate into wider Scottish society, and provided curry meals twice a week to the disadvantaged during the COVID-19 lockdown.