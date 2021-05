In the first Kings vs Grizzlies matchup last night, Sacramento ran out of gas and ran out of games to make the postseason. They are officially out of the playoffs in the Western Conference, so even though back-to-backs have been surprisingly profitable for the Kings, they might not have much in the tank emotionally. The Grizzlies are tied with the Golden State Warriors with a couple of games to play. Both teams are going to make the play-in tournament, so their motivation is tough to handicap.