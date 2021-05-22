newsbreak-logo
'Shang-Chi' Lead Simu Liu Told He Was "Too Ugly" To Play The Hero

Simu Liu, who is playing the titular hero of Marvel's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, has spoken out about the criticism he received from fans of the character. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Wandavision. This movie, however, has been in the works since the '80s when Stan Lee was keen for Brandon Lee (son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee) to take the role. What Marvel didn't expect was actor Simu Liu literally asking for the role over Twitter thirty years later, which was a courageous move that paid off for the guy. Marvel is very conscious about hiring a Asian and Asian-American cast and crew to develop the story of Shang-Chi and to leave the stereotypes in the 1970s. In this way, the movie would offer a world and hero that Asian children could look up to for the very first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

