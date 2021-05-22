newsbreak-logo
David Hockney / Michael Armitage, Royal Academy review - painting with an iPad vs brushes and paint

Cover picture for the articleMichael Armitage, 'The Paradise Edict', 2019 The Joyner/Giuffrida Collection © Michael Armitage Photo: © White Cube (Theo Christelis). David Hockney has a new toy, an app designed specially for him that allows him to work on an iPad with fine brushes. He spent the first five months of lockdown In Normandy making daily records of the coming of spring; the results are displayed in a large show at the Royal Academy (★★). Seamless animation turns his still images into a continuum. As you watch the gradual transition from bare branches to full flowering, it’s as if you were looking over the artist’s shoulder while he works, which is fascinating.

