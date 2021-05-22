David Hockney / Michael Armitage, Royal Academy review - painting with an iPad vs brushes and paint

An image of a sun rising out of the darkness is a poetic way of representing the emergence of spring after a long winter—and a fitting symbol of hope at this moment in time, as the world begins to reawaken after the pandemic’s twin traumas of grief and isolation. It’s also the central theme of a new video work by David Hockney, one of the world’s most renowned living artists. For two and a half minutes every evening in May, Hockney’s Remember you cannot look at the sun or death for very long will be broadcast on outdoor video screens in five cities across the world as a show of global collaboration and unity. In addition to screens in iconic public spaces such as New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus, the animated work will also be broadcast at one hotel: Pendry West Hollywood in Los Angeles, which opened on April 2.