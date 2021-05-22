Obama Portraits Tour Kicks of June 18th
In the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C, you would be able to find a beautiful portrait of Michelle Obama. However, this upcoming Sunday the portrait will be taken down to kick off the “Obama Portraits Tour.” According to The Hill, the painting of the former first lady by Amy Sherald and the oil-on-canvas portrait of former President Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley won’t return to D.C. until 2022. The tour will begin in Chicago on June 18th and will make other stops in cities such as Houston, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.www.wdkx.com