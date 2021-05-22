newsbreak-logo
Chicago, IL

Obama Portraits Tour Kicks of June 18th

Cover picture for the articleIn the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C, you would be able to find a beautiful portrait of Michelle Obama. However, this upcoming Sunday the portrait will be taken down to kick off the “Obama Portraits Tour.” According to The Hill, the painting of the former first lady by Amy Sherald and the oil-on-canvas portrait of former President Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley won’t return to D.C. until 2022. The tour will begin in Chicago on June 18th and will make other stops in cities such as Houston, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center in Chicago set for September

CHICAGO - Obama Foundation President Valerie Jarrett, Executive Vice President for Civic Engagement at the Obama Foundation Michael Strautmanis, and Founder of American City Toni L. Griffin held a panel discussion on Monday about the Obama Presidential Center. Some of the topics discussed were value and importance of design, impact,...
Chicago, ILswiowanewssource.com

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Column: This is how wokeness ends

My friend Rod Dreher recently had a blog post for The American Conservative called “Why Are Conservatives in Despair?” He explained that conservatives are in despair because a hostile ideology — wokeness or social justice or critical race theory — is sweeping across America the way Bolshevism swept across the Russian Empire before the October Revolution in 1917.
Chicago, ILABC7 Los Angeles

Sushi To-Go: Master Chef Kaze Chan develops TOGO-makase during pandemic

CHICAGO -- Sushi-san is one of Chicagos premiere Japanese restaurants and home to the citys most esteemed master sushi chef, Kaze Chan. "Were thankful every day that we get to work with Master Chef Kaze-son," said Sushi-san partner Amarit Dulyapaibul. "You'd be hard-pressed to find a sushi restaurant in Chicago or a sushi chef in Chicago that hasn't been in some way informed or trained directly by Kaze."
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

“The Map of Now”

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Live out your own Choose Your Own Adventure book during this new interactive virtual festival, where audience members will get to create avatars and explore a retro game-themed digital map of Chicago that highlights the city's performing arts scene and history. Scroll your way through venues like Links Hall, Steppenwolf Theatre, the Harris Theater and the Logan Center and sit back for virtual performances from artists like BAPS, Chloe Johnston, Jeremy Owens and more.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Oak Brook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel' exhibit tours to Oak Brook

Art, faith and commerce all combine in "Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," which opens Wednesday at Oakbrook Center. Shoppers who may have previously visited the Sears in the Oak Brook shopping mall can now instead marvel at reproductions of 33 Biblical story frescos created during the height of the Italian Renaissance.
Chicago, ILmetalinjection

MISFITS To Play Walk Among Us In Full At Riot Fest 2022

Looks like The Original Misfits with Glenn Danzig on vocals is planning on continuing on through 2021 and into 2022. The band is already set to replace My Chemical Romance at Aftershock 2021, and are now slated to play Riot Fest 2022 where they'll perform their entire 1982 debut album Walk Among Us in full. The Original Misfits is currently Danzig, bassist Jerry Only and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein alongside drummer Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer) and guitarist Acey Slade.
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

Get Growing! Expo

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Has all that time at home over the last year got you thinking more about starting a garden? Whether you're working your way up to a green thumb or you're already a seasoned gardener, you'll find all sorts of tips and tricks at the multi-weekend Get Growing! Expo, which features a bounty of free classes, workshops and other educational events meant to help your garden (and plant knowledge) thrive. Swing by each weekend to learn about how to plant a veggie garden, build your own terrarium and more—plus, you can shop greenery from Plant Truck Chicago.