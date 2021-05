Governor McMaster signed another into law on Friday which forces death row inmates to choose their execution style. Criminals can now choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad. The state previously had an involuntary 10 year pause in executions due to a lack of lethal injection drugs. The bill retains lethal injection as the primary method of execution if the supplies are available but also requires the use of electric chair or firing squad if they are not. Currently, three inmates in the state await their deaths after choosing lethal injection as their form of execution. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, there are three other states using firing squads, those are Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah.