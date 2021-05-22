Dear Evan Hansen (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Ben Platt, Amy Adams

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDear Evan Hansen follows a high school senior (Ben Platt) with Social Anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the death of a fellow classmate. Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated teenager aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. Startattle.com – Dear Evan Hansen 2021.

Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Watch the First Trailer for Ben Platt's ‘Dear Evan Hansen' Movie Musical

The official trailer for the "Dear Evan Hansen" movie is here – and just a heads up: The preview of the musical might have you shedding a few tears. Ben Platt returns to the big screen in his titular role as Evan Hansen – a character that he first played while starring in the Broadway adaptation in 2016, for which he won a Tony, Emmy and Grammy award for his outstanding performance.
MoviesVulture

Dear Evan Hansen Trailer: Ben Platt Reprises His Role As a Straight Teen

It wouldn’t be so funny if being straight and a teen weren’t Evan Hansen’s main personality traits. Ben Platt, the original Broadway star, reprises his role in the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower). Written for the screen by the show’s original team, Steven Levenson with music by GOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land), the show follows socially anxious Evan Hansen as he centers himself in a fellow student’s suicide to win over the guy’s sister, played by fellow young person Kaitlyn Dever. As it explains the entire plot, the trailer features stars Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, and a newcomer, the wig on Ben Platt’s head. We see you and all your hard work. The 2016 Broadway musical took home six Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Actor for Ben Platt, and Best Score. Julianne Moore and Amy Adams reunite in suffering for the second time in 2021 when Dear Evan Hansen comes out in theaters on September 24.
Broadway.com

Tony-Winning Hit Dear Evan Hansen to Resume Broadway Performances in December

Jordan Fisher in "Dear Evan Hansen" Dear Evan Hansen will return to Broadway's Music Box Theatre on December 11. The Tony-winning musical, directed by Michael Greif, features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. It has been dark since the Broadway shutdown began on March 12, 2020.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Trailer: Ben Platt Brings The Award Winning Broadway Musical To Life On The Big Screen

Ben Platt is only 27 years old and yet that’s still enough time for his career to come full circle. It was his Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning performance in Dear Evan Hansen that made him a modern-day Broadway legend, leading to roles on the big screen. And now his biggest film yet arrives this fall and it’s, of course, an adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, which we now have a trailer for.
MoviesHelloGiggles

Ben Platt Clapped Back at People Who Said He's Too Old for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

The Dear Evan Hansen movie trailer dropped this week and fans can't contain their excitement. No, seriously—have you checked Twitter? Not only are people geeking out because it's a dream we never thought would actually come true, but because the film is led by the star who made the original Broadway musical popular, Ben Platt. Now that the dust and hype has settled, the internet is divided over whether or not Platt, age 27, is too old to reprise his role as a teen character. But he has something to say on the matter.
MoviesPosted by
Consequence

No One Is Alone in Trailer for Dear Evan Hansen Theatrical Adaptation: Watch

Ben Platt reprises his Tony Award-winning role in the official trailer for the cinematic adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. With music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the musical Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of an anxious, awkward high school student who writes letters to himself at his therapist’s request. One of those letters is snatched up by Connor, a troubled kid with bullying tendencies who commits suicide soon after. When the letter is found, Connor’s parents reach out to Evan in the mistaken belief that the two were friends. Too uncomfortable to tell the truth, Evan finds himself ensnared in a web of misunderstandings and lies, and although the process is painful, he soon learns that no one is alone.
MoviesPopculture

'Dear Evan Hansen' Star Ben Platt Speaks out Over Age Criticism After Trailer Release

Ben Platt has a few words for critics who say he's aged out of the starring role of Dear Evan Hansen after the first trailer dropped this week for the upcoming Universal Pictures adaptation of the hit musical. The 27-year-old Tony winner was the first to play Hansen's role when it debuted on Broadway in 2016, but some fans of the musical thought he was an odd choice to portray the teenage character on the big screen when it hits theaters in September.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Trailer, Poster and Photos Featuring Ben Platt

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the film adaptation of the six-time Tony Award winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen. And, yes, trailers can definitely be deceiving but this three minute video goes a long in way in confirming Universal will not have another Cats debacle on their hands.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ trailer: Ben Platt, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore star

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Dear Evan Hansen, the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, which is set for theatrical release on September 24, 2021. Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Universal releases trailer for Broadway adaptation Dear Evan Hansen

Universal has released the trailer for Stephen Chbosky’s adaptation of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Starring Ben Platt (Pitch perfect), here again his Tony Award-winning titular role alongside a cast starring Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever and Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen hits theaters on September 24, and you can watch the trailer below.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Ben Platt Details His Preparation For Trying To Pass As A Teen In ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Yesterday, the world was given the first look at the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical, “Dear Evan Hansen.” While the trailer seemed to showcase what is a faithful adaptation of the award-winning source material, fan reaction was…mixed, to say the least. And it appears that most of the social discourse was less to do with the content of the trailer, but instead the idea that 27-year-old Ben Platt is in the lead role as the high school-aged kid, Evan Hansen.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt Responds To Jabs About His Age After Trailer Opposite Kaitlyn Dever

2021 is going to be a big year for movie musicals. There are a number of highly anticipated film adaptations of popular shows coming out, including In the Heights, West Side Story, and Dear Evan Hansen. The latter project will see Ben Platt reprise his Tony Award winning role as the title character, and he recently responded to jabs about his age after his Dear Evan Hansen trailer opposite Kaitlyn Dever arrived online.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dear Evan Hansen: Ben Platt, 27, hits back at ‘rando jerks’ after he’s mocked with memes for portraying a teenager

Ben Platt has responded to “randos being jerks” about his age in relation to the Dear Evan Hansen trailer.The Tony winner is reprising the title role, which he held in the original Broadway musical, for the upcoming movie adaptation.This means Platt, 27, will portray a high school student in the film – a fact that became a talking point on social media after the trailer was unveiled on Tuesday (18 May).Platt addressed the situation in a tweet on Wednesday. The message appears to have now been deleted from his account, but Variety has published a screenshot of it.“Thank u...