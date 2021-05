An arrest was made in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that injured two motorcyclists on the Baltimore Pike in Avondale, costing one of them his leg, police announced. Alfonso Vasquez-Lopez of West Grove, was behind the wheel of the Ford Econoline work van that was pulling out of a 1636 Baltimore Pike in New Garden Township when the eastbound motorcyclists struck the side of the vehicle around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Southern Chester County Regional police said.