Low pressure tracking from James Bay in Canada towards the Gulf of Saint Lawrence will draw a cold front towards the region tonight. This afternoon, a prefrontal trough preceding the cold front will move through the Valley. With dew points in the 60s and precipitable water in the atmosphere at or greater than 1.5 inches along with favorable wind shear conditions aloft, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the SJV this afternoon into the evening hours. The major concern will be damaging wind gusts from stronger cells and the slight chance of a tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.