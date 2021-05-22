newsbreak-logo
Warren Buffett ups his stakes in Kroger, Verizon

Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 recovered from a sharp midweek sell-off amid extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Wall Street legend and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett bought a new stake in British insurance company Aeon and added to stakes in supermarket chain Kroger and telecom giant Verizon Communications in the first quarter, according to Berkshire’s 13F filing last week. Berkshire maintained its $114.3 billion stake in Apple, which is by far its largest stock holding.

