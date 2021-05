The traditional ending to the Salve Regina (Hail Holy Queen) is:. V. Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God. R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. I’ve always been struck by this prayer’s ability to remind us of the surety of Christ’s promises, but also the poverty of the human soul. It says “that we may be made worthy,” reminding us that we are both unworthy and being made worthy.