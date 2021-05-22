Nets vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable
The star-studded No. 2 seeded Brooklyn Nets begin their quest for a championship against the No. 7 seed Boston Celtics on Saturday at Barclays Center. Game 1 (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ABC, while the rest of the games in the series will be on either ESPN, ESPN2, TNT or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the entire Nets vs Celtics series online:heavy.com