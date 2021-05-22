newsbreak-logo
Pleasanton Chamber Set to Celebrate 75th Anniversary

Cover picture for the articleThe Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and will be commemorating the occasion with a variety of captivating stories, news articles, and reflections from community leaders. “This gives us the opportunity to thank and remember our past leaders that were instrumental in guiding the...

Pleasanton, CA
Government
City
Pleasanton, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
#Economy#City Hall#Town Hall#City Leaders#The California Chamber#Leadership Pleasanton#Economic Development#Ambassadors#Pleasanton 2025#Chamber Board#Community Leaders#Annual Dues#Today#Executive Vice President#Committees#Accomplishments#Ceo#Businesses#Employees#Awesome
Pleasanton, CAPleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton Police Department to begin recruiting for new Community Advisory Board this week

Chief Swing talks with Weekly about launching inaugural board and his goal that membership 'reflects the diversity of Pleasanton'. With an eye toward collaboration, the Pleasanton Police Department is seeking community members to voice their thoughts about important issues affecting the department and serve as one of at least a dozen members on a Community Advisory Board that's being formed.
Pleasanton, CANBC Bay Area

600 Pleasanton Students Celebrate Prom with COVID Restrictions

They may not have a traditional prom because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate. In Pleasanton, 600 high school seniors were enjoying their prom night with COVID-19 restrictions Sunday. The event was called "Senior Night on Main Street" The high school seniors here in their gowns, suits...
Livermore, CAPleasanton Weekly

Livermore Transit Center unveils new bike lockers

Tri-Valley residents now have another commuting option after a dozen new bike lockers were recently installed at the Livermore Transit Center. Located between the transit center and parking lot, the lockers were a joint project between the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority and city of Livermore, LAVTA officials told the Weekly.
California StatePleasanton Weekly

Flagship Lucky California store opens in Pleasanton

After years of development and months of construction, a new-concept Lucky California grocery store has opened its doors in Pleasanton, serving as the flagship location for the company's reimagined shopping experience. Posted by Dave Wilson. a resident of Amador Valley High School. on May 14, 2021 at 12:52 pm. Dave...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Educational Awards - May 15th, 2021

Matthew Papageorge, from Pleasanton, has graduated from Tallahassee (Florida) Community College. Brayden Willis, of Pleasanton, has been initiated into the academic honor society, Phi Kappa Phi, while attending Berea College, a private liberal arts college in Berea, Kentucky. Mola Receives Delta Sigma Theta Scholarship. Arthur Mola, Jr., a senior at...
Pleasanton, CAPleasanton Weekly

Valley Views: The family that brews together...

The pandemic raised all sorts of problems -- and solutions -- for ordinary folks. I'm not referring to medical personnel or the seriously challenged but those of us who just tried to cope the best we could. One dilemma: How to stay close to adult children who no longer lived at home and we now could not see.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Livermore Airport Complaint Line Is Worthless

What is the use of a complaint system when there is no tangible action taken on offending aircrafts, pilots, or operators?. All the airport is doing right now is collecting statistics on pain and sufferings of the residents of surrounding communities. Here is the actual response to one of the complaints of an aircraft flying too low over residential neighborhoods of Pleasanton.
Pleasanton, CAPleasanton Weekly

Virtual Pleasanton Art League show highlights young artists

Competition lets entrants have professional exhibit experience. Pleasanton Art League took a new approach this year with its 2021 Youth Art Competition, "PAL's Pals," allowing students to "enter an art show like a pro." "Kids really approach art very differently from adults -- it is fascinating and unpredictable," said Jennifer...
Pleasanton, CAindependentnews.com

Stoneridge Drive Fatality

This week, my Pleasanton neighborhood is mourning the senseless death of our one of our neighbors, Mark Fiala, a respected realtor well-known in town, who was tragically struck down this week in the crosswalk on Stoneridge Drive at Newton Way in Pleasanton. This happened a few months after the city...
Pleasanton, CAindependentnews.com

Retiree Community Plans ‘Celebrity’ Photo Shoot

A group of senior citizens from Stoneridge Creek in Pleasanton are exploring their theatrical side as they prepare to portray some well-known film and fashion icons, including Frank Sinatra, Charlie Chaplin, and Elizabeth Taylor, in a celebrity-inspired photo shoot at Stoneridge Creek. “Creativity has always been an important aspect of...
Dublin, CAthedublinshield.com

2020 Dublin Organization of the Year awarded to Breaking BEARriers

This year, the club Breaking BEARriers won the 2020 Dublin Organization of the Year. Breaking BEARriers is a 501-c3 organization founded by six high school freshmen, four of which are enrolled at Dublin High. They are dedicated to helping students develop leadership, teamwork, communication, and interpersonal skills. Founded in 2019, membership has increased to more than 30 students and is continuing to grow.
Alameda, CAEast Bay Times

Alameda briefs: Island’s July Fourth parade canceled for second year

The city of Alameda’s popular Fourth of July parade usually attracts more than 60,000 people but will not take place again this year due to the city’s COVID-19 pandemic response. City officials hope to let the parade return in 2022 and urge residents to instead celebrate July 4 with neighbors, friends and family in other activities compliant with pandemic safety restrictions.
Alameda County, CAMercury News

Home sales in Alameda County, May 15

4210 Remillard Court, Pleasanton; $3.075 million; 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 4,281 square feet; built in 1991 on 0.62 acres; custom home in Kottinger Ranch features views indoors and outdoors, with no rear neighbors; modern floor plan includes main level bedroom and bathroom; updated kitchen boasts quartz countertops and center island; living room has high ceilings as well as a fireplace, and a spacious family room also has a fireplace; primary bedroom, located upstairs, features a balcony, fireplace, remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet; upstairs also includes three additional bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and laundry room; yard has pool and spa, deck and patio with fire pit, barbecue, bar and garden; Kottinger Ranch community includes a neighborhood pool, spa, walking trails and tennis courts; located near award-winning schools.
Pleasanton, CAindependentnews.com

Haubert Hosts National Day of Prayer Ceremony

Father Joseph Arsanious of the Coptic Orthodox Church offers a prayer during the 2021 National Day of Prayer, put on in Alameda County by Supervisor David Haubert at the fairgrounds in Pleasanton last week. Dublin City Councilmember Sherry Hu introduced several speakers from various religious backgrounds. Faith leaders included: Pastor...
Alameda County, CAindependentnews.com

Sunflower Hill Receives Grant for Cooking Programs

Sunflower Hill has received a $1,250 grant from East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) for its residential and non-residential cooking programs. “We’re thankful to East Bay Community Energy for this grant,” said Sunflower Hill Executive Director Edie Nehls. “Cooking is a critical skill for those wishing to live independently, and we’re thrilled that our cooking classes have become so popular.”