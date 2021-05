This has been a good week! More than 50 percent of our residents have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We reached that milestone last Friday. We had previously set metrics for reopening that were tied to our vaccination rates, and the final metric stipulated that two weeks after reaching that 50 percent mark, we would align with the State’s guidance. We used two weeks because a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final (or single) dose.