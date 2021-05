CLYMER — The Clymer Central School District has announced its “Pirate Pride” students of the third quarter. The K-2 student of the third quarter is first grader, Jase Mihalko. He is the son of Katie Munksgard and Terry Mihalko. His favorite school activity is gym. After school, he likes to ride his 4-wheeler. Some of his hobbies include drag racing his own car and 4-wheeling. Jase says, “I am really good at math and gym.” He practices kindness at home by feeding his dogs. When Jase grows up, he would like to become a pro sports race car driver. Jase’s hero is his dad because, as Jase states, “he works hard, pays the bills and takes care of me.” Jase was nominated and selected because he arrives every morning with a smile on his face and ready to learn! He is very kind and responsible. Jase completes his morning routine daily, produces excellent work and always gives his best effort. Jase is a great friend to his classmates, brings a positive vibe to our classroom and shows a great deal of respect to his peers and teachers. Entering our class in November, has been a super smooth transition and I am so glad he is in person with us.