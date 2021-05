Lockport, La., headquartered Bollinger Shipyards today unveiled a commemorative logo celebrating its 75th anniversary that it will use for the remainder of the year. “My grandfather started this company in 1946 as a small machine shop here in Lockport. Seventy-five years later, our facilities, projects and footprint look very different, however, the most important things haven’t changed—our values and relentless commitment to safety, quality, and integrity,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Today, we’re proud that Bollinger-built vessels can be found in nearly every corner of the globe. I’m excited to unveil this new logo to celebrate and mark this milestone for our company and our Bollinger family.”