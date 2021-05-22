How to Watch Nuggets vs Blazers Online Without Cable

As you can tell from the title of this post, I’m not really thinking about the Lakers game vs. the Pelicans tonight. Yes, that’s an important game and one the Lakers need to win if they have any hope of climbing up to the 6th seed and avoiding the play-in game vs. the Warriors (who clinched the 8th spot with a win over the Grizzlies earlier on Sunday). But, the game that also matters for the Lakers hopes is tonight’s matchup between the Nuggets and the Blazers. If the Nuggets somehow win that game, they’ll clinch the 3rd seed for themselves and, if the Lakers also beat the Pelicans, Denver will knock the Blazers down to 7th and a date with the Warriors.