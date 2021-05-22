Reason for despair/ Reason for hope...

There are many big reasons to be pessimistic about the Celtics's chances against the Nets. Most have been articulated and or are obvious. One that isn't-- it is clear that all 3 of the Nets big 3: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant & James Harden exhibited narcacistic tendencies. They know that losing to a Celtics's team missing its second best player would be devistating. Worse than the Miami heat losing to the Mavericks in 2011. It would be more like the 2007 Mavericks losing to the Golden State Warriors.