newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Letter: Pay lifeguards a better wage

By Carol Johnson
Herald-Times
 4 days ago

I was distressed to learn that opening the Bedford city pool is delayed due to lack of lifeguards. As a lap swimmer, I and many other people depend on the city and high school pools to help maintain my health. Adults have no other choices in Bedford. The high school...

www.hoosiertimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pay Lifeguards#Bedford Lifeguards#Lap Swimming#Incentives#People#Kids#Restaurants#Minimal Skills#Adults#Monroe County
Related
Lewiston, IDclearwaterprogress.com

LETTER: Employee shortage? Stop paying them to stay home

Why are businesses having trouble finding enough employees? An article in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune presented some contributing factors, but left out what I believe is the main reason. The feds are providing unemployment benefits that pay as much or more than many people made at their jobs. Stop paying them...
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Letter: Food service workers deserve a living wage

The editorial titled “Willing Workers Key to Revival of Restaurants” (May 12) misses the whole picture and blames workers for low industry standards that barely allow those who keep our restaurants alive to survive. While the article places the blame for low staff recruitment and retention on the federal unemployment...
Public Healthtucson.com

Letter: Paying for COVID hospitalizations.

Now that there are several safe and effective vaccines that protect against COVID-19 infections, and these vaccines are available free of charge to all adults who are responsible enough to get vaccinated, it is time that taxpayers be relieved for having to pay the medical costs for persons who choose not to get vaccinated. Many now avoidable hospitalizations will be paid in part by Medicare, Medicaid, or insurance policies, which of course means that we are all paying for these costs.
Curry County, ORCurry Coastal Pilot

Letter: Pay attention to mental health

May 9 is National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day and the month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Approximately fifty percent of chronic mental illnesses begin by the age of 14 and 75 percent by age 24. 15 million children have a mental, emotional or behavioral health condition. There are often lengthy delays between the time symptoms first appear and when an individual seeks treatment, and early diagnosis and treatment can make a difference in the successful management of mental illness and recovery.
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Labor force deserves better than substandard wages

Regarding the editorial "'Incentivized' by unemployment aid? Governor's harsh portrayal needs tweaking" (May 12): Gov. Mike Parson listens to business owners who complain that the tiny amount of unemployment insurance available to workers is too much. They claim the low-wage workers of our state are failing to line up in droves for their starvation wages. Perhaps these dismal and onerous jobs are worth more than employers have been paying until now.
PoliticsHerald-Times

Park shortens hours, raises concession stand, lifeguard pay

MARTINSVILLE — Beginning June 1, the open hours at Jimmy Nash City Park with be reduced by an hour. During their meeting Tuesday night, members of the park board voted to close the park at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. The open time will remain the same at 7 a.m.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | A better plan for social equity for South County

It’s amusing to read train proponents’ admonishments about social equity without evidence. Let me get this straight: a train plan with fares three times those of bus fares to bring workers to low wage jobs in Santa Cruz is socially equitable? It gets better: the entire population of South County will pay disproportionately for a train that will be used primarily by North County riders!
LotterySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Vaccinated shouldn't pay the unvaccinateds' virus bills

Regarding "Beer, doughnuts and a $1 million lottery — how vaccine incentives and other behavioral tools can help the US reach herd immunity" (May 17): The coronavirus vaccines are now made available free to almost all Americans. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks under most circumstances. But for whatever the reasons, there are still a large number of citizens who refuse to protect themselves from the virus. So be it.
PharmaceuticalsColumbian

Letter: Make unvaccinated pay for care

Soon free vaccine shots will be in surplus and readily available to anyone that wants one. COVID-19 cases in the future will be just those that chose, for whatever reason, to not get vaccinated. Currently COVID-19 care and treatment is free, even for uninsured. If someone makes a choice to...
Colorado Springs, COGazette

LETTERS: Show how this will pay out; importance of early childhood

I am personally pleased that our county commissioners have questioned the financial grounds for passenger rail service from Pueblo to Cheyenne. Until someone can publish an analysis to show how this will pay out, our commissioners should continue to toe the line for taxpayers in demanding fiscal responsibility from our state and federal representatives. I believe the projected ridership for this boondoggle will never materialize to pay out the billions of dollars of investment.
Truman, MNthetrumantribune.com

Truman Pool Requests, Receives Wage Increases for Lifeguards

Worker shortage hits local businesses and services. Just as things are starting to get “back to normal,” the Truman Pool reported another issue that could force it to close for the upcoming summer — lack of lifeguards. Kim Breamer, Truman Pool manager, told the Truman City Council during its...
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

Indy Parks Boosts Starting Pay for Lifeguards

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is increasing its lifeguard pay to $13 per hour as a final hiring push before pool season begins, the organization announced Thursday. More than 40 lifeguards are needed. Despite the shortage, the parks department has implemented guidelines to safely open pools using existing staff on a rotating basis.
Escondido, CAtimes-advocate.com

Letter to the Editor: HOMELESS HOUSING: WE TREAT ANIMALS BETTER

Years ago as a nursing student I visited a mental health facility that warehoused hundreds of people who could not live on their own and function in normal society. They seemed happy and comfortable. They had three meals a day, a safe place to sleep, and access to TV, games and books during the day. Their mental illnesses were treated and there was a certain amount of dignity in the facility. Months later there was a political nightmare about the closing of these facilities. The people in them were given prescriptions for their mental health drugs and turned out on the street.
Economyreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Paying people not to work

Economists were predicting that the April jobs report would show as many as 1 million jobs created. But only a paltry 264,000 were actually created, most of which were in the public sector. Of course, with the generous enhanced unemployment benefits — up to $300 more a week on top...
Lexington, KYLexington Herald-Leader

Letters to the Editor: Bus problems. Nullifying our history. Pay people to work.

As a former Lextran rider I found myself reluctantly agreeing with a recent Herald-Leader opinion piece by Barry Saturday. Without determining why Lexington residents cannot or will not ride the bus, the city wants to try to “socially engineer” behavior, which rarely works. It is similar to the federal government’s fruitless attempts to control reproduction among the poor by coercing (chiefly fathers) to repay the government for benefits received by the single parent (usually the mother) and child. The result is a bloated enforcement system that ends up costing more than its goal. I have ridden buses in larger cities because: 1. They run on a regular basis; 2. They are reliable; 3. There is so little parking in the dense downtowns that driving a car is an ordeal, and 4. The buses stop at the corner, not in the middle of the block. A city devoted to parking lots for its suburban residents is never going to have a thriving bus system. The convenience of riding the bus has to outweigh the convenience of driving a personal vehicle. Until that is true, wasting money trying to model Lexington on large city behaviors is not going to work.
RestaurantsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s a tip for restaurants: Pay a living wage | Letters

This article suggests that finding people to go back to work at restaurants is hard because they can make as much or more collecting unemployment. This is not the sole reason. Up until March 2020, many in the workforce considered and called it a “job.” Today those same people are looking for more of a career even if it means the same level of task. In the early stages of the pandemic, many owners released their loyal staff without necessarily having a longer-term plan. The fallout was a wave of people immediately without income, angry and scared.
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Letter: Gaining a better perspective through dowsing

I would like to thank Mountain Xpress for running the recent article exploring the world of dowsing [“Human Antennas: Local Dowsers Harness Intuition to Find Water, Personal Empowerment,” April 7]. Everyone is invited to our free Zoom webinar on Saturday, May 15, 1-3 p.m. Access code is on our website, appalachiandowsers.org. Former national President Roxanne Louise of Virginia will be offering a talk, Creepy Energies Through Dowsing.
Scottsdale, AZBlack Hills Pioneer

Curb unemployment by paying a living wage

OPINION — In March 2014, Shanesha Taylor, a Black single mother, was arrested after police found her two young children, ages 6 months and 2 years, in her parked car while she went inside for a job interview with a State Farm Insurance agency in Scottsdale, Ariz. In the immediate...